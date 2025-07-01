Six Workers Attack And Rob Their Chinese Boss Who Refused To Settle Unpaid Salaries

Six dismissed workers allegedly attacked their former Chinese boss manager and stole $10,000 in cash last week, claiming the money represented unpaid salaries.

The confrontation occurred at approximately 11:00 AM at the premises of Ryagri Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd in Southerton, Harare. According to police reports, the group physically attacked Ni Hong, the company manager, before fleeing with the substantial cash amount.

Suspects Arrested For Robbing Chinese Boss Over Unpaid Salaries



Law enforcement officials successfully arrested all six individuals involved in the altercation, namely Stella Kahari (25), an administration staff member, Anele Moyo (25), a translation specialist, Kudakwashe Zhakata (30) a Sales representative, Nigel Willie (27), a Sales team member, Jeffrey Wenhira (41) and Delight Gumula (27).

Authorities recovered $3,775 of the stolen funds from the accused persons following their arrest. The manager named his attackers which led to the subsequent arrest.

Police Statement on the Motive

Harare Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza provided details of the investigation:

“The suspects, all former employees, confronted the victim demanding payment of alleged salary arrears. When directed to contact their previous Chinese manager now based in Botswana, they became aggressive. The situation escalated into physical violence and theft of $10,000 cash from the complainant’s possession.”

Inspector Chakanza confirmed that investigative procedures remain ongoing as officers work to establish all the circumstances surrounding the case.

Workplace Conflict Turns Criminal

This incident highlights the potential dangers of unresolved employment disputes escalating into violence. Legal experts emphasise that while workers have legitimate avenues to pursue unpaid wages, taking matters into one’s own hands through criminal acts leads to serious consequences.

The accused individuals now face robbery charges in addition to potential assault charges as the judicial process moves forward.