Six years later, she still can’t resist me!’- Ned Nwoko gushes about his sixth wife, Regina Daniel’s love for him

Politician, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to gush over his six wife, Regina Daniel’s undying love for him.

In a post shared on his Instagram page today March 27, Nwoko stated that six years after their wedding, Regina can’t still resist him. He wrote;

‘’Six Years Later… : She Still Can’t Resist Me!

Six years and counting, and what do they see?

A love untamed, wild, and free.

Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight,

Through every storm, you’ve held me tight.

Not just vows whispered in candlelit air,

But a fortress built on love laid bare.

No staged perfection, no hollow display,

Just two hearts that chose to stay.

This morning, feeling bold, and true,

I sent you a message, out of the blue:

“Will you marry me?” a reckless play,

Your laughter spilled like golden rays.

“Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!”

Oh, my queen, you love me so truly

Should I gather the elders, pay the price?

For you, I’d do it all anew!

Love Unshaken, Unbreakable

They whisper of love in measured tones,

As if hearts are caged, made of stone.

But ours, Regina, is fierce and wild,

A dance of fire, Gods’ own child.

Some claim faith but live in disguise,

Preaching devotion with wandering eyes.

Yet here we stand, bare and true,

No lies to hide, no games to rue.

A good man monogamous or not, brings peace to the home, keeps it hot.

Better to love with honesty bold,

Than sell a dream wrapped in fool’s gold.”