Skeem Saam actress reveals struggles with homelessness and financial hardship.



Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, the actress known for her role on Skeem Saam and her radio career, has revealed that she and her two children are currently living in a women’s and children’s shelter. In a candid update, Matlaila spoke openly about her dire financial situation, which has led to her current homelessness. “It’s very safe here,” she said, offering a glimpse into her life marked by significant financial hardship and the struggles of single motherhood.





Matlaila’s difficult journey has been years in the making. In a 2023 interview, she opened up about her tumultuous marriage, which lasted just nine months. During this time, she endured emotional and physical abuse, which left lasting scars.





After the marriage ended, she found herself financially stranded, with a single income and mounting responsibilities. The breakdown of her marriage and the emotional toll it took led to a series of financial setbacks that have left her unable to make ends meet.





“I have been trying to survive,” Matlaila said, as she faced mounting debts and limited job opportunities, Matlaila’s situation became increasingly dire. Unable to find a sustainable solution, she was forced to turn to a shelter for refuge a stark contrast to the glamorous image many associate with celebrities.





Homelessness in South Africa has risen significantly, with the number of homeless people increasing by more than 400% over the past decade. Matlaila’s situation highlights the growing financial instability faced by many South Africans, especially single parents struggling to make a living in an economy where unemployment and poverty rates continue to climb.





Despite her circumstances, Matlaila has been reluctant to seek further help from family, particularly her mother, who has already made considerable sacrifices. “Honestly speaking, my mother has done too much already for my children and me,” she admitted. “Her family members are looking at me like I am a leech, and I am milking her dry.” She has expressed her desire to stand on her own and not be a burden on her family, choosing instead to face her challenges independently.