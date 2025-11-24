SKELETAL CASE SCANDAL: WIDOW DENIES PICKING SCENT FROM HER HUSBAND’S DECOMPOSING BODY



By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso



Widow to the late George kalaba has testified before court that during the two years that she kept hidden the skeletal remains of her husband, she never perceived any scent from his decomposing body.





Ms. Kalaba told judge Anna Ononuju during cross examination, that contrary to the arresting officer’s testimony Masola Simushi, who alleged that the house smelled of decaying living organism, the house had no Oduor.





She explained that she never got to see the extent of her husband’s decomposing body, as she never entered the bedroom again since the day he died on the 21st of November 2023.





When asked why she never took her husband to the Hospital despite the hospital being located at a walkable distance from her house, the accused reluctantly responded that she just never did, adding that she relied on prayers but admitted that he died because of her omission to take him to the hospital.





The high court has since set judgement for 16th February 2026.



Silvia Mutaba, wife to late George Kalaba is charged with manslaughter for the death of her husband whose skeletal remains were found hidden in his house for two years on 14th January 2025.



