SKELETON CASE: SUSPECT HAD FAITH HUBBY WOULD RESURRECT



Sylvia Mutaba, the woman accused of causing the death of her husband, is said to have told an investigator that after his death, she had faith he would resurrect.



A judge has heard that Ms Mutaba told the arresting officer, Simushi Masola, that she continued to pray for him after he died, in line with what she is said to have termed ‘God’s command’.





“She told me that she was commanded that she should not worry, as he would resurrect.





“So, they continued to pray with the friend, Pretoria Mbandama, who was the only person who was allowed to enter into the house and pray,'” Mr Masola told Judge Anna Malata-Ononuju during trial on Wednesday.





Ms Mutaba is accused of causing the death of George Kalaba, 51, who died in 2023 but his corpse was kept in the house and only discovered in January this year in the house in Lusaka’s Garden Luangwa township.



Zambia Daily Mail