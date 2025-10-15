SKELETON WIDOW SAYS ‘GOD’ INSTRUCTED NOT TO TELL ANYONE



A JUDGE has heard that ‘God’ instructed a widow not to tell anyone about the death of her husband, whose skeleton was later found in the house two years after his demise.





Sylvia Mutaba, 51, who is accused of causing the death of her husband, George Kabala, denied killing him but that his body was found in the house because she was obeying “instructions”.





During cross-examination of arresting officer Simushi Masola, defence lawyer Jonas Matende said his client was instructed not to disclose her husband’s death.





He had earlier asked Mr Masola if he was aware of the instructions that were given to Mutaba when she was nursing her husband.





“Do you know that, in fact, according to the instructions, after she was praying for her husband’s recovery, but suddenly, one day, he died, she asked God what to do now that the husband has died?”





Mr Matende asked the witness, who said he was unaware.



