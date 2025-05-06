Skype shuts down after 22 years

Microsoft has officially shuts down Skype today, May 5, redirecting users to the free version of Microsoft Teams.

Launched in 2003, Skype was a pioneer in internet calling and video chats, peaking at 300 million users in 2016 before declining to 36 million by 2023 amid growing competition from WhatsApp, Zoom, and others.

Users can migrate chats and contacts to Teams using their Skype credentials or export data until January 2026. Paid features like Skype Credit and Numbers remain available for existing subscribers via Teams or the Skype web portal until their plans expire.

The move reflects Microsoft’s shift toward Teams, which now boasts over 320 million users and has become the company’s flagship communication platform.