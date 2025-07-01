Slain soldier’s wife sidelined at late husband’s funeral; friend imposes her on tributes to hubby





DESPITE being present at the house of mourning from the time the news of Corporal Stephen Sakachoma was received, Mwenya has been kept at a distance and has not been regarded as the chief mourner, throughout the funeral program, instead, the deceased’s parents and siblings have.





Sources close to the situation share with TV Yatu that, when the funeral program was drawn, it was noted that there was no mention of Mwenya, the deceased’s supposed wife. This prompted elders to convene a meeting and consult each other on why such an omission was made.





The sources say that, they were told it was an earnest accidental omission.



With this, they hoped it could be rectified. It however was shared in church today, with the very grave omission concern was raised.





From this, the sources say they began connecting dots thereby landing them on a conclusion that it was a strategic and systematic way of sidelining Mwenya from fully participating in mourning her dearly departed husband for reasons said needed clarification.





During today’s funeral church service held at Army Chapel in Lusaka, all to give tributes were mentioned to the exclusion of Mwenya. When her friend realized this, she quickly rushed to the stage with children and delivered Mwenya’s tribute to her husband.



On arrival at the Leopard’s Hill Memorial Park for the burial of her late husband, Mwenya sat in a tent with her relatives and friend and their children.





When it was time to lay wreaths, two of Sakachoma’s three children who were present, were called to lay wreaths. Mwenya was not called, and so she remained seated in the tent.



When her son received his father’s medal and flag from the United Nations – UN, he walked straight back to his mother Mwenya, and handed her the flag.





The official program did not recognize her, despite having been present.



Corporal Stephen Sakachoma was laid to rest this afternoon at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.





And according to the Army, Sakachoma died the same day he was shot during routine United Nations’ – UN patrols in the Central African Republic – C.A.R.



TV Yatu June 30, 2025.