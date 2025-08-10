SLAY QUEEN GRABS GUN AND SHOOTS FORMER ARMY GENERAL TWICE





Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Abigail Kalyabanyama, aged 26, of Nyumba Yanga, in connection with an attempted murder case reported to Woodlands Police Station on July 27, 2025, around 01:00 hours.





The report was made by Brigadier General David Kauseni (Retired) of Makeni area, on behalf of his brother, Brigadier General John Banda (Retired), aged 53, a resident of Chalala.





Investigations indicate that the victim, Brigadier General Banda (Retired), was shot twice in the back of the head, sustaining serious gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred on July 26, 2025, around 23:40 hours behind Crossroads Mall in Kabulonga, Lusaka.





On July 26, 2025, around 17:00 hours, Brigadier General Banda (Retired) drove a vehicle, registration number AB 1158, to pick up Abigail Kalyabanyama, described as his female companion, from Nyumba Yanga. They then proceeded to Palabana.





Around 23:30 hours, while en route to drop her home, the pair reportedly had a disagreement. Upon reaching Crossroads Mall, Brigadier General Banda (Retired) parked the vehicle and refused to proceed until the matter was resolved.





Following a brief altercation outside the vehicle, he retrieved his firearm from the car and fired at Ms. Kalyabanyama, who was leaning on the bonnet, missing her and hitting the vehicle instead.





She then grabbed the firearm and allegedly shot the victim twice at the back of the head, causing him to collapse.



Police officers who responded to the report found both the suspect and the victim at the scene. The victim was lying in a pool of blood beside a loaded pistol, with some empty cartridges also found. He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for medical attention.





Brigadier General Banda (Retired) remains admitted to UTH, where his condition is reported to be stable.





Meanwhile, the suspect, Abigail Kalyabanyama, remains in custody and will appear in court soon for the offence of attempt to murder, contrary to Section 215(b), Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer.