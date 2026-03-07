BREAKING NEWS



SMAZ SECRETARY GENERAL GOES MISSING



Stingy Men Association of Zambia (SMAZ) Secretary Bangwe Naviley Umulala , has reportedly gone missing after allegedly collecting money from members meant for day to day operations of the association.





Mr Bangwe was last seen on Friday at a named bank where he was reportedly making multiple withdrawals.





Speaking to the media in Lusaka, SMAZ Director of Support Media and international relations in the Office of the President, Tom Njovu, disclosed that Mr Bangwe allegedly disappeared with K65, which members of the association had been contributing over the past one year.





Mr Njovu has strongly condemned Mr Naviley’s alleged act of theft.



He has since called on the police to launch an immediate manhunt and expedite investigations into the matter.





Mr Njovu has further appealed to members of the public who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Bangwe to report to SMAZ or inform the nearest police station.