SMES URGED TO ADOPT FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE AND BUILD TRUST TO UNLOCK CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to cultivate financial discipline and foster trust with financial institutions to overcome persistent challenges in accessing credit.





businessman evans fenete observed that many SMEs struggle to secure loans due to poor financial management and a weak repayment culture.



mr. fenete advised entrepreneurs to separate profits from capital, diversify their business portfolios, and comply with regulatory bodies to enhance their credibility with lenders.





he was speaking at the access bank SME business club masterclass in livingstone, under the theme navigating the challenges that SMEs are confronted with in accessing financing.