Smoke & Mirrors cancelled after three seasons



eTV’s gripping telenovela Smoke & Mirrors will end its run after three seasons, with its final episodes slated for April 2026.





The weeknight drama, airing at 9PM, has been a staple for South African viewers, boasting a peak viewership of 3 million in October 2023, making it eTV’s third most-watched series at the time.





However, the announcement of its cancellation, has sparked polarized reactions. Fans have expressed mixed sentiments. Some lauded the show’s quality and engaging plot, while others argued it lost its spark after Zolisa Xaluva’s departure in 2023, with a few even calling for other eTV shows like House of Zwide to face the axe.





Despite the cancellation label, sources suggest Smoke & Mirrors wasn’t abruptly terminated but reached a planned conclusion, with its storyline fully resolved over three seasons.





As the final season approaches, fans are left reflecting on the show’s legacy and what eTV might offer next in its coveted 9PM slot.