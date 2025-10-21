Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube accused of refusing to return $1.3 Million in fraud lawsuit

American rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube have been sued for $1.3 million in a lawsuit by a company, Westside Merchandise, alleging fraud, which the pair adamantly deny.

The 53-year-old Snoop Dogg and 56-year-old Ice Cube filed court documents in August asking a judge to rule they did not have to appear for a deposition scheduled for October.

According to lawyers for the rappers, the request to depose them as part of the lawsuit was “harassing, oppressive, and burdensome,” especially for such “high-profile individuals who keep busy schedules with firm commitments.” Their attorneys also claimed the pair did not have anything “substantive” to provide were they to show up for the deposition in the first place.

The rappers said in court documents that they told Westside Merchandise they could speak to their associate Tony Draper, but the company refused until the duo sat for depositions. This, their lawyers assert, is a “clear tactic” to “force” a settlement.

Snoop and Ice Cube said that if the court did order them to appear, they requested permission to testify virtually and that the deposition be limited to two hours. Snoop has said he was shooting a movie and would not be available until October 21, while Ice Cube said he was in Florida handling his Big3 basketball league, and was also getting ready to tour.

Westside Merchandise filed court documents in September opposing the rappers’ request not to be deposed.

The company claimed it had been “extremely cooperative” with the musicians’ legal team in attempting to schedule the depositions. Ultimately, the company demanded that the court sanction Snoop and Ice Cube by ordering them to pay $11,000 in fees for dragging out the case. Notably, a judge has not yet ruled on the matter.

The case started in November last year, when Westside Merchandising sued a group of rappers, including Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40, Too Short, and Mount Westmore LLC for breach of contract, fraud, conversion, and other claims. Mount Westmore is a supergroup consisting of the aforementioned musicians, who have worked together for years. Their debut album was released in 2022.

According to the merchandising company, it entered into a deal with the rapper in 2022 as the exclusive vendor for Mount Westmore merch. The lawsuit says the company provided the rappers with certain advances and royalties based on the promise that the group would go on a 60-date tour in America and Europe.

Westside Merchandising also says it was promised that Snoop and Ice Cube would “publicize and promote the agreement by producing a promotional video” and by appearing at a retail location of Westside’s choosing—but none of these things happened, the company asserts.

“In fact, the only appearance Defendants made was [at] a VIP meet and greet event at which Snoop Dogg appeared to sell his own merchandise,” Westside’s lawyers said.

The merch company said it paid the rappers $1.375 million after the contract was finalized, but the musicians ultimately bailed on their contractual obligations.

However, Snoop, Ice Cube, and the other rappers argued that the company failed to provide enough evidence to back up certain claims in its case. For one thing, Too Short and E-40 said they weren’t even involved in the initial agreement.

“[Defendants] have always conducted their business in good faith and with integrity,” said Frank Seddigh, a lawyer for the rappers. “Despite multiple attempts to resolve this matter amicably, Westside Merchandising has refused to cooperate or engage in good-faith discussions.”

Meanwhile, John Fowler, an attorney for Westside, said: “Defendants in this case are trying to hide from having their depositions taken because they are scared of answering difficult questions relating to their swindle.”