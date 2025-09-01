Snoop Dogg apologizes to LGBT community

In August 2025, Snoop Dogg found himself in the middle of controversy after comments he made about Disney and Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear.

Speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper recounted taking his grandson to see the animated movie, which features a brief same-sex kiss between Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife, Kiko.

Snoop explained that his grandson asked, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” The question, he admitted, left him unprepared. He responded by saying, “It fucked me up… I’m scared to go to the movies… These are kids. We have to show that at this age?”

His comments, which suggested discomfort with LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films, immediately sparked criticism online. Fans and activists accused him of being dismissive and homophobic, with some even calling for his removal from a scheduled performance at Australia’s AFL Grand Final.

Snoop Dogg’s Apology and Clarification

On August 30, 2025, Snoop addressed the backlash with an apology in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post. The post featured media personality TS Madison discussing his remarks. Snoop wrote: “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

The Snoop Dogg Lightyear apology was seen as his attempt to clarify that his reaction wasn’t rooted in malice but in being unprepared to explain same-sex parenting to his young grandson. He emphasized having love and support from his LGBTQ+ friends, signaling a willingness to learn.

Reactions to the apology were mixed. Some fans appreciated the gesture and noted growth, while others criticized it as a “fake apology” and argued that explaining same-sex relationships to a child could be as simple as saying, “Sometimes girls like other girls.”

Lightyear’s Same-Sex Kiss and Its Impact

The Lightyear same-sex kiss that triggered Snoop’s remarks has long been a flashpoint in cultural debates. The scene, initially cut by Disney executives, was reinstated in 2022 after internal Pixar pushback tied to Disney’s response to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The film was subsequently banned in 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Screenwriter Lauren Gunderson defended the inclusion, emphasizing its significance for representation. “As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal,” she said, adding, “Love is love.”

The decision to include the kiss underscored Pixar’s commitment to showing diverse family structures, making it a milestone moment for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream children’s media.

Broader Debate Over LGBTQ+ Representation

The Snoop Dogg Lightyear apology highlighted broader questions around LGBTQ+ inclusion in children’s films. Supporters argue that showing diverse families reflects the reality many kids live in and helps normalize acceptance. Critics, like Snoop in his initial comments, worry about whether such content is “age-appropriate.”

Advocates point out that heterosexual relationships are regularly portrayed in children’s media without question, while same-sex relationships continue to spark debate. To them, the issue isn’t about age but about cultural bias. Townsend’s apology for being “caught off guard” suggests a generational gap in navigating these conversations with children.

For some, Snoop’s follow-up showed humility and a willingness to learn. For others, it revealed how easily LGBTQ+ representation can still provoke discomfort. The mix of reactions proves the conversation is far from over.

Why Snoop Dogg’s Apology Matters

The controversy shows the power of celebrity comments to shape cultural dialogue. Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognizable figures in music and entertainment. His initial remarks drew sharp criticism, but his apology opened space for reflection on how parents and grandparents can approach conversations about LGBTQ+ topics with children.

While divided opinions remain, the Snoop Dogg Lightyear apology shows at least an openness to growth. As LGBTQ+ representation in media expands, more parents will face similar questions. Snoop’s journey from discomfort to apology highlights how these discussions are evolving in the public eye.