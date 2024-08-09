Snoop Dogg reportedly earns $500,000 daily for being at Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is making headlines at the Paris Olympics, but, it isn’t all about the buzz and fun for him. He is reportedly earning $500,000 daily as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock.

“Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics,” X user @henrylmcnamara, a partner at the venture capital firm Great Oaks and a Forbes 30-Under-30 lister, according to LinkedIn, reported earlier this week.

“From [his song] ‘Gin and Juice’ to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world.” Sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared a similar sentiment, according to the New York Post.

“Sounds about right,” Rovell said in an X reply to McNamara. “Someone asked me how much Snoop was making. First number that came to mind was $10 million.”

The Olympics’ 16 days of competition could net Snoop an $8 million payday, excluding extra days for pre- or post-production work and expenses.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has not commented on the rumor. Instead, he took to Instagram on Monday to repost a video of 5-year-old rap sensation Savannah McConneaughey.

“Thank you for giving me $500,000, but today’s going to be a great day,” she said before singing along to Snoop’s music.

Snoop has made his presence known at the Paris Olympics, which run through August 11. On Monday, he performed at “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball,” an event presented by NBC Universal and the NBA at Team USA House in Paris.

He served as a torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame through Saint-Denis during the opening ceremony on July 26. He was also spotted dancing with Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles and swimming with Michael Phelps for a promotional skit.

The 52-year-old music mogul added another by filming with his good friend Martha Stewart for NBC. The dynamic duo visited the iconic Château de Versailles, the site of the Olympic equestrian events, where they fed horses and enjoyed the dressage.

Snoop has always been open about his passion for the games and how much he invested to bring his A-game as an NBC correspondent.