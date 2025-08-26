Snoop Dogg says only one person has ever been able to out-smoke him

Snoop Dogg said there’s only one person who has ever been able to out-smoke him.

I mean, when you think of celebrities linked to Miss Mary Jane, Snoop’s got to be one of the first that comes to mind.

He even launched a whole publicity stunt to trick the world he was ‘quitting smoking’ back in 2023, and did that iconic smoked-up elevator video with Martha Stewart for the 2020 Golden Globes.’

Ed Sheeran even said he lost the ‘ability to see’ after smoking a blunt with the rapper, and Jimmy Kimmel once declared Snoop’s birthday as DoggFather’s Day, a ‘new high holiday’.

But despite the ‘Young, Wild & Free’ hit maker’s affiliation with the drug, he’ll happily admit he’s not always the number one weed smoker.

Chatting on Kimmel’s show last year, Snoop said another musician had managed to push him to the limits when he was asked who he’d put on a ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Kimmel said: “Seth Rogen was here last week, and we were talking about Mount Rushmore of pot smokers, and of course, you are on.

“And I think that Seth is on Mt. Rushmore. Who would you put on that Mt. Rushmore?”

Naming his own top dogs, Snoop took time to think before saying: “I would put Bob Marley. I would put Cheech and Chong – they were the first faces on the mountain, they’re the ones who showed us what a mountain was.”

After mentioning the amateurs, he moved onto the top dogg.

“Willie P. Nelson is definitely on there,” he added.

“And by the way, Willie Nelson is the only person who has ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg. I had to hit the ‘timeout’ button.”

Kimmel then asked whether he’d ever had to use that particular button before, with the rapper responding: “Never, never.”

Nelson later responded to the smoker shoutout, backing up the story during an interview with the Daily Beast as he said: “That was over in Amsterdam!

“I called Snoop and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’

“So, he came over, and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time.”

Asked about his use of marijuana, the country legend, who of course features on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, said: “Oh, I don’t know. There’s probably people that can out-smoke me! I don’t do a lot of smoking anymore.

“I’ve switched over to a vaporizer because it’s better on my lungs.”

To be blunt, we are sure Nelson has done more than his share over the years. I guess that’s grow-biz.