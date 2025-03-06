Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Gives Birth To First Child Three Months Early

Snoop Dogg has become a grandfather for the eighth time after his daughter Cori Broadus gave birth to her first child, three months ahead of her due date.

25-year-old Cori announced that she had given birth on Instagram on Friday (February 28), writing: “The princess arrived at 6 months,” alongside a picture of the newborn’s foot.

She added: “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

Cori also revealed that her newborn was in a neonatal intensive care unit after being birthed via c-section. Her pregnancy had become high-risk after Cori, who already lives with lupus, was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, HELLP syndrome is a pregnancy complication that affects the liver and blood system and can result in death if not treated.

Cori previously revealed that Snoop Dogg was hoping for her to have a boy.

“My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby. My dad was hoping for a grandson, though,” she told E! News last year.

Snoop’s only daughter has suffered a number of health issues in recent years. She was rushed to the hospital last January after suffering what she described as “a severe stroke.”

“I had a severe stroke this am [two teary-eyed emojis] I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

In a follow-up post, she added: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

The cause of the stroke was not publicly revealed. Cori has been open about battling lupus since she was first diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder when she was just 6.