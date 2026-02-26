SO MANY WOMEN THINK I AM STINGY… BUT ONLY A FEW WOULD HUG ME FROM MY TRENCHES DAYS- 50 Cent



-Rapper|Businessman Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson gives us a glance from his past





“Growin’ up in Queens, I never used to smell so good ‘cause I was flat broke—couldn’t even buy a decent cologne.





They’d yell ‘50!’ from way across the block, but them same chicks wouldn’t come close enough for a hug.





Soon as rap money hit and I pulled up in that first Benz, they started switchin’ up quick. So I hit ’em with the real question…”





GIRL, IT’S EASY TO LOVE ME NOW



WOULD YOU LOVE ME IF I WAS DOWN AND OUT?



WOULD YOU STILL HAVE LOVE FOR ME?