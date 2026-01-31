



SOCIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST SAYS MUNDUBILE’S TONSE LEADERSHIP GIVES PF MEMBERS LEGAL ROUTE BACK TO ELECTIONS





By Raphael Mulenga



Social Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda says the election of Brian Mundubile as chairperson of the Tonse Alliance provides a lawful and viable platform for Patriotic Front-PF members to participate in future elections, following the recent Kabwe High Court ruling which restrained the party from holding a convention.





Dr. Musonda has described Mr. Mundubile’s election as a smart and timely decision, noting that it creates a clear opportunity for opposition realignment at a time when Zambia’s political landscape is undergoing significant change.





He says the development brings clarity and direction to opposition politics by offering an organized political vehicle through which pf members can regroup.





Dr. Musonda notes that the court ruling has effectively closed the pf chapter, making it necessary for its former leaders and members to rally behind a new political formation capable of competing effectively.





He has since urged all PF Members of Parliament to unite behind Mr. Mundubile, warning that continued fragmentation will weaken the opposition and disadvantage voters who are seeking an alternative voice.



PHOENIX NEWS