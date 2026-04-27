🇺🇸🔍 SOCIAL MEDIA EXPLODES: PEOPLE ACCUSE TRUMP OF STAGING HIS OWN ATTACK AT THE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER





📱 As soon as the Washington Hilton incident broke, social media filled with posts accusing the attack of being a “setup” or “false flag.” The pattern repeats: it happened after Butler in July 2024 and is happening again tonight in Washington, with viral posts urging people “not to believe everything they see” and questioning the official operation.





🔫 But the confirmed facts contradict that narrative. The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, registered as a guest at the Hilton itself. He came down armed with a shotgun, a handgun and several knives. Between 5 and 8 real shots were fired and a Secret Service agent was hit in his bulletproof vest. He is hospitalized.





🤔 Why are people suspicious? Three reasons explain the wave of skepticism. First: the tense political context between Trump and the press, right at the event that gathers Washington journalism. Second: the doubts already circulating about Butler 2024, where MAGA voices, including Tucker Carlson, had questioned the FBI investigation. Third: the media opportunity the episode gives the president to reinforce his victim narrative.





⚖️ Authorities have moved fast. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced two initial federal charges for using a firearm in a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The defendant will be arraigned in federal court on Monday. Police believe he acted alone and rule out any ongoing public threat.





🏛️ Trump used the attack to justify one of his projects. In his press conference, he said the Hilton is “not a particularly secure building” and defended his new ballroom at the White House with bulletproof glass and drone resistance. The bottom line: speculating is legitimate, making things up is not.