Social media fumes as videos of an alleged child marriage circulates online

We thought children marriage was a thing of the past until a recent video from the Nothern part of Nigeria proved us wrong.

A viral video circulating online has caused an uproar and controversy about child marriage as people expressed their anger

The marriage, which may probably be an arranged marriage was between a girl child and a man who might be 30-40 years her senior.

In the video, a young girl (probably 10 years or younger) is seen dressed as the bride in what is clearly a traditional marriage.

She dances majestically holding a cup which she offers to an older man to drink from. The man obliges and drinks from the cup.

Per tradition, that how marriage ceremonies are conducted in some parts of Nigeria. The video took a dark turn when she leaned in to kiss the man.

Several Nigerians have expressed their discomfort, calling on authorities and law enforcers to intervene and save the young girl.

One user alleged that the whole thing was molestation. Others went as far as raining insults and curses on the man.