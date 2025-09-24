SOCIAL USERS BULLY MAMPI INTO RESPONDING AFTER CALLING ON HER TO GET MARRIAGE LIKE HER FRIEND





A post celebrating her friend Abby’s Makeover’s chilanga mulilo turned into a crusade for singer Mampi to get married and a reminder of how miserable it is to be single and childless.





Abby’s Makeover was taking chilanga mulilo a few days ago, and being a prominent makeup artist, female celebrities turned up in support, including rapper Xaven and Mampi.





After sharing images of her attending Abby’s chilanga mulilo, it was not long before social users started throwing marriage advice at her, advice she did not appreciate.





One social user by the name FEAR NOT told Mampi, “Yet she’s not married. Ala bwafya, beauty without a husband or just a child awe fikulu bapanda.”





While others told the singer that she was next in line, another social user wrote, “Ask Mampi and MM how difficult it is to find a man. They were just like you. (Do) you think you have options? Wait, I see a lot of you entering 30s frustrated.”





These attacks saddened the singer enough into responding, hence breaking her tradition of ignoring such comments.





Captioning several screenshots, she questioned, “So ninshi, we are not allowed to bath or celebrate our friend’s marriages because we are not married aini?”





Several social users have since shared messages in solidarity with Mampi, who has for several years been a victim of constant online bullying because she is not married and does not have children.



