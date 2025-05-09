SOCIALIST PARTY CONDEMNS RAMPANT UPND CORRUPTION IN HEALTH SECTOR



Lusaka… Friday May 9, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe, has expressed strong condemnation over continued misrule and rampant corruption under the UPND-led government, stating that the misconduct is now endangering the lives of Zambians.





In a statement delivered on behalf of his party, Dr. M’membe voiced alarm following the recent decision by the United States government to withdraw K1.4 billion in annual aid to Zambia’s Ministry of Health.







According to U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, the withdra

wal stems from persistent theft and mismanagement of medical supplies.



Dr. M’membe referred to the development as a “devastating blow” to the nation’s public health system, warning that it would most severely impact the country’s poor, sick, and voiceless citizens.





He contended that the situation reflected more than mere incompetence, condemning the UPND government for engaging in what he termed “systematic plunder” of critical national resources.



He stated that life-saving medicines were being looted and essential supplies meant for clinics were disappearing, even as President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration continued to make additional fake promises.





Dr. M’membe criticized the UPND leadership for promoting what he saw as a disconnect between rhetoric and reality, accusing them of operating with “rot and impunity.”





He further emphasized that the current state of affairs was a betrayal of the ideals Zambia had fought for, and called on citizens to remain vigilant.





Dr. M’membe reaffirmed the Socialist Party’s commitment to fighting for integrity in governance, protection of public resources, and leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people.





Concluding his remarks, Dr. M’membe encouraged Zambians to organize for a new, honest, and people-centered government, reiterating his belief that “a better Zambia is possible.”