SOCIALIST PARTY DEMANDS SEPARATE NOMINATION DATES



The Socialist Party has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia objecting to the decision to hold presidential and parliamentary nominations on the same day.





In a letter dated March 27, 2026, General Secretary and First Vice-President Cosmas Musumali addressed the Commission Chairperson, expressing concern that the arrangement places unnecessary pressure on political parties.





Musumali argued that separating the two processes would ease the burden without disrupting the electoral calendar.





He added that many political parties consulted share the same view.



The Socialist Party has appealed to the Commission to reconsider its decision, hoping the request will receive favourable consideration.