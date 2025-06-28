SOCIALIST PARTY OUTLINES VISION FOR PEASANT AGRICULTURE REFORM



Lusaka… Saturday June 28, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) has reiterated its commitment to transforming peasant agriculture into a cornerstone of national economic development when elected into power next year.





In a statement delivered by Mr. Graster Mundi, the party’s National Coordinator for Agroecology, the Socialist Party emphasized the urgent need to rethink how Zambia treats peasant farming.





Mr. Mundi stated that over 85% of the country’s workforce is engaged in peasant agriculture, yet their contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains below 5%.





He described this as “an embarrassing contradiction” that successive governments have consistently failed to address.



He explained that while the party categorizes agriculture into commercial and peasant sectors, its primary concern lies with the peasant category due to its massive human resource potential.





According to him, peasant farming should not be seen as a secondary component of economic activity, but rather as a potential driver of national industrialization.



The Socialist Party, he said, believes that the solution lies in the small-scale industrialization of peasant farming.





Mr. Mundi stressed that by equipping peasant farmers-organized in cooperatives-with simple machinery and the capacity to process, package, and market their own products, the agricultural sector could finance critical social sectors such as health and education.





Highlighting specific examples, he said cassava continues to be consumed in its raw form despite having the potential for multiple by-products such as cakes, biscuits, and sweets, which could generate higher income for farmers.





He added that other crops like cotton, sunflower, groundnuts, and various fruits could also benefit from value addition.



Mr. Mundi asserted that under a Socialist government, no crop produced by peasants would leave its community of origin without undergoing value addition.





He stated that this would mark a significant step towards national industrialization and ensure that peasant farmers participate fully in the real economy-from production to consumption.





Beyond the real economy, the party also envisions a financial model that allows peasant farmers to establish and operate their own community banks.



Mr. Mundi emphasized the importance of financial inclusion, adding that such banks would give farmers control over their wealth, provided they receive the necessary training in cooperative finance management.





He concluded by saying that once these strategies are implemented, the country’s GDP would see a notable transformation, with peasant farmers becoming national heroes.





If professional or technical expertise is needed along the way, he suggested that there should be no hesitation in hiring skilled personnel.





Mr. Mundi also hinted that the party would continue sharing its agricultural vision in more practical and accessible terms, acknowledging the diverse and interlinked nature of agriculture with other sectors such as education and health.