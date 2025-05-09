SOCIALIST PARTY ZAMBIA CONGRATULATES POPE LEO XIV ON ELECTION TO PAPACY

Lusaka… Thursday May 8, 2025 — The President of the Socialist Party of Zambia, Dr. Fred M’membe, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a message issued on behalf of the party and in his personal capacity, Dr. M’membe expressed admiration for the Pope’s ascension at what he described as a time when the world is in dire need of moral clarity, compassion, and a firm commitment to justice, fairness, and peace.

Dr. M’membe stated that the Socialist Party had full confidence that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership would serve as a source of renewed hope, especially for the poor and marginalised communities across the globe.

He emphasised the Church’s long-standing role as a voice for the downtrodden and praised the prophetic witness of previous pontiffs.

The Socialist Party leader said he looked forward to a papacy that would deepen the Church’s commitment to social justice, peace, and solidarity with the oppressed.

He reaffirmed the party’s dedication to fostering mutual respect and cooperation between political life and religious faith in pursuit of the common good.

Dr. M’membe concluded his message by offering prayers and best wishes to the new Pope, expressing hope that his tenure would be marked by wisdom, courage, and the enduring light of truth.