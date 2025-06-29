SOCIALIST PARTY’S STRATEGIC VISION CENTRED ON PEOPLE’S HAPPINESS, SAYS M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Sunday June 29, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has outlined the party’s strategic objectives, emphasising that although their goals are significant, they are rooted in simplicity and a deep concern for the well-being of the Zambian people.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1QwkYuZVYW/?mibextid=wwXIfr



In a statement, Dr. M’membe stated that the core of the Socialist Party’s mission was the pursuit of happiness for the Zambian people, a happiness he said stemmed from living dignified lives.





He explained that this vision did not require exaggerated promises or dramatic rhetoric, but rather practical and realistic efforts aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.





He said that dignity and happiness would come from ensuring access to quality, free, and socialised education for children, promoting the success of young people through proper training and employment, and ensuring that elderly citizens received humane care.





Dr. M’membe highlighted that this vision extended to strengthening family structures, which he described as foundational to society.





However, he asserted that these were not solely family concerns, but also matters of community, governance, and national interest.





He called on all sectors of society – including traditional, religious, labour, business, and professional leaders – to take active roles in achieving these goals.





According to Dr. M’membe, the realisation of these objectives would not occur automatically.





He stressed that they would not “drop from the skies like manna” and would require determined effort and sacrifice.



He urged the Zambian people to take responsibility for building the future they desired, affirming that it was the duty of those living in Zambia to work hard toward realising these strategic goals.