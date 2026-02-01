Socialite Florence Solochi has been involved in a road accident in the early hours of today.





Her Mercedes-Benz flipped and plunged into a drainage after she reportedly lost control of the vehicle.





Solochi later shared a photo of the damaged car on social media, captioning it, “Thank God I’m alive.”



It is not yet clear whether she suffered any serious injuries. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.





Source: NKANI





Source: NKANI