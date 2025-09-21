SOLDIER CATCHES WIFE HOLDING BOYFRIENDS HANDS RED HANDED





A SOLDIER of Kabwe has been awarded K18,000 in compensation after the local court upheld his adultery claim against a man he found holding hands with his wife one night in Kapiri Mposhi.



Michael Bwalya, a resident of C Gate in Kabwe, narrated before Senior Local Court Magistrate Elias Kasonde at Kabwe One Local Court how he caught Maybin Myula with his wife, Rose Bwalya, in a compromising situation.





Bwalya told the court that he was first alerted by his eldest daughter, who informed him that his wife had a “husband” in Kapiri Mposhi.





Bwalya then travelled to Kapiri Mposhi with two companions, Sylvia Phiri and Humphrey Kayambe, to confirm the claims.





He said that after arriving around 20:00 hours, he was stunned to find his wife walking hand in hand with Myula.



“The moment they saw me, he released her hand. I was so upset, but I kept calm,” he told the court.



Bwalya said he followed the pair to Myula’s house, where Myula allegedly told him that Rose had claimed to be divorced for the past 15 years.





“I told them they should consider themselves married. I was so furious I almost killed him, but I restrained myself,” he said.





In his defence, Myula denied committing adultery, claiming he was only escorting Rose to buy medicine.





However, Magistrate Kasonde found Myula guilty and ordered him to compensate Bwalya K18,000, to be paid in monthly instalments of K1,000.