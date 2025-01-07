SOLDIERS COMMENDED FOR CURBING TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES IN LUANGWA



By Buffalo Reporter (Zambia Army)



Luangwa



Luangwa District Commissioner, Mr Luke Chikani has said transnational crimes in the district have drastically reduced following the deployment of Zambia Army troops in the area.



Mr Chikani says the deployment of the Soldiers in the district has nipped in the bud many vices such as illegal mining and illegal immigrants related activities in the area.





“I can report to you the Army Commander Sir that our men in uniform have conducted themselves in a professional manner, and the people of Luangwa are happy with their presence,” the District Commissioner said.



The District Commissioner said this today, 06 January, 2025, when the Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele paid a courtesy call on him at his office.





And the Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Zyeele informed the District Commissioner that he was in the district to check on the troops deployed there and appreciate the operational environment.





Lt Gen Zyeele said it is gratifying to learn that Zambia Army troops deployed in Luangwa are co- existing with the locals, adding that reports of their good discipline and conduct is what is expected of the stewards of the military profession.



“The DC, we thought of calling on you before meeting the troops. We are glad that you are working well with the Soldiers deployed here,” the Commander Zambia Army said.



He later addressed Soldiers and conveyed the Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Dr Hakainde Hichilema’s greetings to the them.





He urged them to remain professional and avoid, at all cost, getting entangled into partisan politics.



The Commander Zambia Army urged the troops to remain alert, stressing that Zambian people have entrusted the security of the country in their hands.





“You are the boots on the ground, and we have the trust and confidence that, with your military experience and training, our borders are safe,” he said.



Lt Gen Zyeele added that in his Mission Command Leadership, leaders at all levels of warfare are expected to use their experience and self regulate themselves in their exercise of discretionary power.





Lt Gen Zyeele later called on Chieftainess Mwanjabantu of the Nsenga people in Petauke district.





During the courtesy call,Chieftainess Mwanjabantu hailed the troops in the area and offered to give land for the construction of permanent structures for troops, should the Army show interest.



The traditional leader added that the Chiefdom is extremely happy with the presence of troops in the chiefdom.