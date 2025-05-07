Soldiers now receive 100% of their allowances upon completing peacekeeping missions, as opposed to the 50% which they were being paid by PF regime

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LOOKS FORWARD TO CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT WITH HIS OPPONENTS on solid alternative solutions.

By Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House

Wednesday 7th May 2025

President Hakainde Hichilema welcomes constructive debate with opposition leaders but emphasises the need for substantive, solution-oriented proposals. Rather than engaging in unproductive rhetoric, the President invites his opponents to present clear and viable alternatives to his administration’s policies and achievements.

For instance, the Head of State has noted that the mining sector which was once shuttered under the previous leadership, has been revitalized, restored employment and significantly contributing to economic development. President Hichilema is challenging the opposition leaders to propose specific strategies to sustain or enhance this progress.

President Hichilema has exponentially increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K36 million annually per constituency, with equitable and predictable disbursements nationwide. He is wondering what alternative approaches the critics are offering to improve local development and participation of communities in activities affecting their livelihoods.

As per the campaign pledge, President Hichilema has reintroduced free education, which has so far resulted into over two million pupil accessing education.

The bursary loans scheme has been enhanced while the meal allowances for students, which were scrapped by the PF administration have been restored. The Republican President has noted that the PF has already stated that they are going to scrap free education and meal allowances.

The President has urged the citizens to judge for themselves whether or not scrapping free education and meals allowances for students are better alternatives to what is currently being done.

Further, the hiring of thousands of teachers, which was frozen for a long time, is routinely and transparently being done under President Hichilema’s Administration, which is a marked significant development.

The President is challenging the opposition leaders to articulate their plans, and explicitly state whether or not they reverse these gains and offer alternative solutions.

From day one of his inauguration, President Hichilema set restructuring of the unsustainable debt, which had an overwhelming stranglehold on the economy due to reckless borrowing as his first priority and has successfully resolved it as evidenced by the recent confirmation and visit of the IMF Deputy President to Zambia.

Critics must clarify whether they would undo this progress and outline their alternative fiscal strategies. In healthcare and security, unprecedented recruitment of workers has strengthened public services. Would opponents roll back these efforts, and what are their proposed solutions?

Agricultural reforms, including higher crop prices and timely payments to farmers, have bolstered rural economies. The opposition is urged to present alternative policies to support farmers. Infrastructure projects, like the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, are advancing at half the cost previously projected. Would critics cancel these contracts, and how would they address Zambia’s infrastructure needs?

President Hichilema also highlights improved welfare for peacekeeping soldiers, who now receive 100% of their allowances upon completing missions, as opposed to the 50% which they were being paid in the past. What changes would the opposition make to this policy? Are they going to reverse the increment?

On climate change, the President’s investments in alternative energy and water harvesting aim for sustainable, year-round agriculture. Opposition leaders are invited to share their distinct approaches to these pressing challenges.

The President calls on Zambians to critically evaluate opposition proposals, focusing on their feasibility and benefits. He advocates for respectful, policy-driven discourse, free from insults and hate speech, to empower citizens to make informed choices about the nation’s future.