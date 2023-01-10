Solwezi businessman found dead in his car

A BUSINESSMAN of Solwezi in North-Western Province has been found dead in his car.

According to police, Kankasa Kapiji’s body was decomposed by the time it was discovered and

bottles of what was believed be Doom insecticide was also found in motor vehicle.

Kapiji, 51, was the owner of Buffalo Wings located in Solwezi district.

The businessman was last seen alive in Solwezi on January 4, 2023 around 23:00 hours before his vehicle was discovered parked at a guest house in Kakaindu area of Kalumbila district on Sunday afternoon.

After being alerted of a parked vehicle with what could be a dead person in it, police rushed to the scene where they found the deceased in a seated position on the rear passenger seat of the Ford Explorer registration number ATB 3120.

“Upon inspection, the body was swollen and in a decomposed state,” Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale told Kalemba in a statement.

Mwale said police initial investigations indicate that Kapiji had booked a room at a named guest house where he is alleged to have spent a night.

“Further investigations also indicate that the motor vehicle, Ford Explorer belonged to the deceased,” he revealed.

Mwale said Kapiji’s body had since been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital to await post-mortem and burial while police had opened an inquiry file into the matter.

Kalemba