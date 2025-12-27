SOLWEZI UBA BANK BROKEN-INTO, SUSPECT SHOT IN LEG BY POLICE



The Zambia Police Service in Solwezi hindered a suspected break-in at United Bank for Africa (UBA) along Independence Avenue early Saturday morning. An unknown male suspect was found inside the bank premises.





According to police, the incident occurred between Friday evening and Saturday morning, with thieves allegedly breaking in through an ATM machine. Upon responding to the scene, officers found the ATM damaged, ceiling board broken, and other property vandalized. However, the safe remained intact, and no money was stolen.





During the operation, police fired shots after hearing a suspect inside the bank. A naked male with two bullet wounds on his right leg was later discovered and is currently receiving treatment at Solwezi General Hospital under police guard.





More details to follow as Investigations are ongoing in the matter.



CREDIT: North-Western My Home