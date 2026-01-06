Some Interesting facts about COSAFA nations at #AFCON2025

South Africa are now 30 years without an AFCON trophy after being eliminated from the 2025 tournament.



Comoros, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique each conceded more than 3 goals in a single match at the AFCON.

Zimbabwe are now 6 AFCON without progressing beyond the group stage to the Knockout stage.



No COSAFA nation progressed beyond the Round of 16.

Comoros, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia and Angola returned without a single win.


