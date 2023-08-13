Some Political Challenges For Me, As I Reflect On Frank Bwalya’s Resignation From Socialist Party, Can I Be Next?- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

SOME POLITICAL CHALLENGES FOR ME, AS I REFLECT ON FRANK BWALYA’S RESIGNATION FROM SOCIALIST PARTY, CAN I BE NEXT?

Who can believe that the resignation of Frank Bwalya from Socialist Party would give me sleepless nights? Well……, here I am, it has bothered me, from the time I got the news.

I have not spoken to Frank Bwalya and, honestly, we are not that close for me to call him and pry into the reasons he has decided to resign. However, one thing I am sure of, it is something that bothers his conscience.

You see, one thing that is common among people that have gone through Priestly formation is critical thinking, because, mostly, Logic (correct thinking) and Philosophy (asking ultimate questions – The “Why”) is the first dose that they give in the seminary.

We are taught to think correctly and ask questions, we don’t just go by whims of the crowds or majority. We ask questions, to ourselves and others, before we make our own conclusions.

Frank Bwalya has resigned, and I am bothered to understand why, not just for himself, but for myself as well? People are flocking to Socialist Party, yet he has left – “Why? “.

I am asking myself, why am I still in politics? Why shouldn’t I resign? Why?, Why?, Why? ………

So many times, I feel like doing what BaFrank has done, because politics can be very challenging in many ways.

IT CHALLENGES YOUR MORAL CONSCIENCE

Firstly, Politics challenges your moral conscience, because in politics, there are no morals, the focus is on getting power, or (getting connected to power) and staying in power. As long as you have power, then you are morally upright.

For example, a President in power, can blatantly tell a lie, but some people (connected to him like Thabo Kawana) will go to great length to defend him, not because they don’t realize that the President is deceptive, but because they have to remain in power at all cost.

However, for a person who truly appreciated what he learnt in the seminary, he would find it difficult to accept the lies, let alone to defend the liar.

This is why most of the times, you call some of us, inconsistent, because we look at issues on their own merits, not because of the individual or our personal benefits.

LACK OF RESOURCES

Politics can also be very challenging in terms of resources, because your skills are not what determine your benefits, but how powerful you are or those connected to you.

You can have millions of followers on social media, go live every night and day, singing praises for whichever political party, or leader, but if those who are powerful, controlling resources, don’t reward you, or share their power with you, you will forever be struggling financially.

Look at how many fools have been rewarded for being fools in politics, because they are connected to those in power, while some of us with our correct thinking and philosophy, or whatever your qualifications, have been left out.

People like Chellah Tukuta Photography can even insult us, like we are fools, yet they are just lucky to be connected to the President.

Actually, those with power don’t like those who think correctly or ask questions, they prefer those who are naïve and they can unleash them like bulldogs on their opponents.

This is even on the higher level of global politics, the IMF and International communities, prefer fools and puppets for Presidents, so that they can use them.

THE POOR PEOPLE WE FIGHT FOR, ARE THE FIRST ONES TO REJECT AND INSULT US

Politics is also challenging socially, because the majority, especially the poor, don’t chant for a person with good ideas and vision, but those with some form of power (money) and rhetoric.

We are mostly insulted by those most in need of our help. Those who are doing well, are the ones that even offer their resources, to encourage us. Some people who call me, “Mushanina Bwali”, are more vulnerable than me.

People with big ideas and love for the citizens, usually never succeed to be leaders. One example I can give you, is Elias Chipimo. The guy had good intentions and love for this Country, but he couldn’t go far, he resigned.

IT IS DIFFICULT TO BE A GOOD CHRISTIAN AS A POLITICIAN

I also find politics very challenging to my Christian values, because at times in politics you just have to be a rogue, to say things that hurt others, because people like to hear politicians insult each other. President Hichilema is not an insolent type, but he had to insult to cheer the crowds.

HYPOCRISY – MARRIAGES OF CONVINIENCE

In politics you also have to go in bed with people that you may not agree with, just for you to get power, or keep it.

President Hichilema had to embrace people that, under normal circumstances, he would not have.

Today, we have people like Hon. Kelvin Mutale Sampa chanting praises about HH, not because they mean it, they just want power.

FAMILY INSTABILITY

Politics, also keeps you away from family, which is why most politicians have delinquent children, in spite of going broad for school and flashing luxurious lives.

CONCLUSION

To be honest with you, I find politics very difficult, especially that at times I have to suffer so much, being arrested, going to court and basically depending on people with money to fund you.

Tomorrow I am going to court, and I am worried because I have not been paying my lawyers and I don’t think any of those with power (in form of money) care, as long at I sing praise for them.

Dr Chris Zumani Zimba is in prison, who is talking about him? Who is checking up on his family? It somehow gives me an insight of how my family would also suffer if I were to go to prison.

The question is, should I resign like BaFrank Bwalya? But if I do, what will happen to my court cases? What will happen to those who believe in me? Should I just ignore all the wrong things in our Country?

Trust me, my life is not as fun as you may see it, politics is not easy, and that is why I say, “Politics Teyabano iyoo”.

I ask for your prayers, that I may walk on waters.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!