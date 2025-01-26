SOME TUMBUKA FIRST-NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS



Names are an important element of heritage. A person’s name is a link to their society and helps tell the story of where they come from.





As is the case with many other African societies, the first-names that the Tumbuka people give to their children are usually based on the different circumstances and events that surround the birth of the child, some of these include; manner of the birth, happiness, fertility, bad occurrences, order of birth and so on. In some instances first-names are given to infants in memory of dead family members such as a sibling, parent or grandparent. Sometimes the characteristics that parents observe from the child at birth also play a role in determining the naming of the child.





Some of the common Tumbuka first-names are as follows:



(1). VITUMBIKO: The meaning of this name is “Blessings”. Parents give their child this name as a way to thank God for blessing the home with a child.





(2). TOWERA / TOWELA: This particular name is derived from the word “kutowa”, which means “to shine”. It implies beauty and a pleasant appearance. It is given to a female child who looks beautiful. For the parents, this would be an indirect way of boasting to members of the community over having received such a beautiful girl. It is presumed that bearers of this name usually grow up with self-confidence which was instilled in them by the name.





(3). FWASANI: This name means “to be calm or peaceful”. This name is usually given to a child who was born a time when there was peace in the community. It was given to child in the hope they child will grow up to be a calm person who doesn’t pick fights with others.



(4). KWANGU: The meaning of this name is “the last remains at the bottom of a pot”. Parents usually give this name to a child who they expect to be their last born. In most instances it signals that they don’t intend on having any more children after this one.



(5). TOWANI: The name means “you shine”. It is more of a directive to someone, telling them to shine. This name carries the same connotations as “Towera”, but is given to a physically handsome baby boy. It is meant to show how proud a family is to have received such a handsome child.



(6). WALUSUNGU: The name “Walusungu” means “the merciful one”. It is given to a child born to a woman or couple that has had various bad encounters prior to having a baby. The name entails that it is the mercy of God that the child has finally come.





(7). KAMNTHOWA: This name means “of the path or travel”. It is a name given to a baby who was born while the mother was travelling on a journey.



(8). TAONGA: This name means “We Thank You”. It is used to show gratitude to God for giving the parents the child. It is a common name for girls that were born through forced labour, caesarian birth or other complications during birth.





(9). MULEZA: This name means “Twin”. This name is usually given to a male child who were born with a twin sibling.



(10). TANGU: This name means “First”. It is given to a child who is born as a twin. It is given to a female child who was the first one to come out during the birth of twins.



(11). NYUMA: The meaning of this name is “later, behind or after”. This name is also derived from a birth involving twins. It is usually given to a female child who came out second during the birth of twins.





(12). KONDWANI: This name means “Be Happy”. The name is meant to urge the parents to the new born to embrace their child because children are a gift and a source of joy.



(13). FUMBANI: This name means “ask”. The name is given as a sort of sarcastic retort by a mother to members of the community who may have been constantly asking her when she would conceive or finally give her husband a child. After giving birth she tells them to “ask her now”. The name is also meant to boast about her achievement after putting her “enemies” to shame. These “enemies” being in-laws, relatives, neighbors, community members and/or co-wives (in case of a polygamous marriage) who may have mocked her for not having a child.





(14). TAPIWA: This name means “We have been given” This is to urge people to look at a child as a gift from God regardless of what characteristics they baby is born with. This name was used in cases where the baby may have been born with disabilities and they didn’t want the baby to be discriminated against like in the old days when children born with disabilities were treated as bad omens. It is all about accepting what God has given.



(15). BALIJEKWAO. This name means “they have no home”. This name was given to babies born to parents who have no home or cannot trace their origins or village.





(16). CHAWEZI: This name means “Gift”. It was given by parents as a way of showing appreciation to God for the baby who has been born.



(17). TEMWANANI: The meaning of this name is “Love each other”. The aim of giving this name is to encourage an atmosphere of love and unity in the household where the child is born.



(18). WONGANI: “This name means Be thankful”. This name encourages parents and other family members to show gratitude for being given a new child.



(19). FISKANI: This name means “do as you wish”. This name is related to situations were there is an argument and the side which feels provoked tells the aggressors that they can shout and say what they want but their intentions for starting the fight will be exposed later on.





(20). LOMBANI: This name means “Ask”. Naming a child this name is an encouragement to the parents of the child for them to ask for more blessings from God because the birth of the child is a signal that their requests will he granted.



(21). GOMEZGANI: This name means “Faith”. It expresses the beliefs of the parents that the child is a product of their faith in God.





(22). TINKHO: This name means “hatred”. Giving a child this name is way for a couple to explain that they faced a lot of dislike and mistreatment from the people around them and that the newly born baby is a testimony of how they had overcome this mistreatment and hatred.



(23). TINOZGE: The meaning of this name is “Let us do good”. The aim of giving a child this name is to encourage the spirit of doing good deeds and helping those in need. It is hoped that the child will grow up with a character of offering kind gestures to others.





(24). CHATOWA: This name means “It is shining”. It is used to express the fact that a beautiful looking baby has been born. It expresses that fact the beauty of the baby is shinning so much that everybody can see it. It is also aimed at expressing the desire that when the child grows up, characteristics such as friendliness and kindness should also shine through whenever they interact with people.





(25). NTHANDA: This name means “Star”. This name is given by parents as a way to express their hope that the child will achieve great things in life.



(26). WANANGWA: This name means “Freedom”. It is a declaration of the fact that the family is now free from all the things that were holding it back.



(27). TAMARA: This name means “We have finished/We are finished”. There are many different situations where this name can be used. For example it could be used as a way to express the fact that the parents of the child have finished having children and name their child Tamara as a way to show that this is their last child. Another example of it being used in a different situation is in a case were it is used to express lamentations about some hardships that may “finish” the family.





(28). UNGWERU: This name means “Light”. It expresses the hope that the child will bring brightness where there is darkness.



(29). PENJANI: This name means “to search for something”. This name expresses the notion that someone is on a quest or a mission to look for something meaningful in life which will have a positive impact on the world.





(30). TIWONGE: This name means “Lets us be thankful”. This name urges parents to be thankful for being given a child.





These are just a small selection of some Tumbuka first-names. If you know more Tumbuka first-names, feel free to write them in the comment’s section below and explain their meaning.



CC: Tumbuka my Language