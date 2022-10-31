Sometimes I feel like committing suicide because of political and financial pressure- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali Wrote;

TRULY THANK GOD THAT I AM ALIVE TODAY, OTHERWISE PEOPLE WOULD HAVE BEEN ARRANGING FOR MY BURIAL TODAY

I don’t think being suicidal is a sickness but failure to see anything positive in your life and lose hope in everything. You reach a point where you say, “Nothing matters anymore”, or “I can’t survive this”.

This situation can happen to anyone at any point, whether rich or poor. Novices in life, who have not been through sh*t, wouldn’t understand this.

I don’t know about your life, but I think my life is full of drama, no dull moment; one moment I am feeling so close to God, next I feel like I am the worst sinner, with greatest weaknesses that a man can ever have. I even fail to go to Church.

To be honest, I have done things that I can’t even explain and I have serious weaknesses, kuti wabutuka (you can run away).

Sometimes I feel like the best husband a woman can ever have, the next moment I feel like no woman can put up with me, so I would rather just be single and just eat whatever I feel like on a particular day and time.

The only thing I feel constant about my love for my children (also my grandchildren) and mostly, they keep me going.

My passion to help people is also very strong such that, I feel ready to do anything to save a situation, which is why one lady’s voice re-echoling in my mind as she used to say:

“Chilutaya – a man with solutions for everybody else but himself”.

Anyway, the past one month has been very difficult and last weekend, especially last Friday, was one of the worst.

However, I survived it because in spite of the bad things people close to me said, justified or not, I managed to see a lot of positives in me, other than just the negative.

Kiya is a superstar because she has a dad who loves her. My Mutale is a delicate girl who needs her father who understands her, my Lisa loves her Dad, she has a friend him him.

My Besa is now a spoiled brat because she has a Dad that she can boast about. My two nieces have hope for the future because their uncle is there for them.

The excitement of my grandchildren when they see me is priceless.

My brother Nyenda needs me to ask for K50 to buy Kapenta, while my mother still feel the ambilical code is still attached to me.

And of course many of you are attached her to read my sometimes annoying articles, you pass bad comments but I know you don’t want to lose me, you would cry😂😂😂

I also have hope that, whatever bad situation, I may go through, it’s only but temporal (even if it means saving a long jail term), I can overcome it and still get back on track to be a greater guy.

My point I am trying to share this is that, never let your bad situation take you to the grave, be strong and patient, things will unfold and you will get back to good life.

HAVE A BLESSED DAY, AND STAY STRONG NO MATTER WHAT YOU ARE GOING THROUGH.