Son arrested for killing his father during fight over meat

Authorities in Uganda said a 17-year-old male killed his 64-year-old father during a family altercation over meat that the deceased victim bought for visitors he was expecting.

According to the Monitor, Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate on Tuesday said that the incident occurred in Kisoro District’s Central Ward. Authorities said that the meat bought by the deceased victim John Nsenga was prepared by his wife Brandinah Niringiyimana on February 1.

“However, on February 2 at around noon, the wife cooked beans, Irish potatoes and matooke (bananas). The husband refused to eat, saying that he wanted meat yet it had got finished the previous day,” Maate said. “When the wife explained to him, he failed to understand and instead poured the food he had been served.”

The couple’s son got involved in the incident when he came home after fetching water and saw his parents fighting over the meat .

“After the son put down the water jerrycan, the father allegedly attacked the son with a panga asking where the meat was. The father used the said panga to cut his son Ntwari and injured him on the ear and the annoyed son retaliated by picking a stick which he used to hit his father on the head. Ntwari ran away,” authorities said.

Maate said Nsenga reported his son to authorities before he succumbed to his injuries. “He was issued with a police medical form for examination, but when he reached Kinanira Health Centre III, he collapsed and was rushed to Mutolere Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Authorities also said the suspect has since been arrested and “will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.”

Moirah Kampire, who is the Kisoro District probation officer, expressed worries over the increase in defilement and murder-related cases in southwestern Uganda, explaining that the suspects linked to such incidents were either on drugs or had consumed alcohol when they committed those crimes, the Monitor reported.

“Recently a man defiled his 13-year-old daughter and on interrogation after arrest, he confessed that he was under the influence of drugs. We shall continue to use radio station air waves to sensitize the masses about the consequences of drug abuse and alcoholism since they are the driving factors in domestic violence cases that usually result in death,” Kampire said.