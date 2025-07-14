Son of ‘El Chapo’ promises to cooperate with U.S. Government against his family for lighter prison sentence

In a significant development in the fight against drug trafficking, one of El Chapo’s sons has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. government.

Ovidio Guzmán López, son of notorious Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. government in exchange for a lighter prison sentence.

As part of the agreement, Guzmán López admitted to playing a key role in overseeing the production and smuggling of drugs into the United States, contributing to a crisis responsible for tens of thousands of deaths annually.

His cooperation is expected to provide critical insights into the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations.

Further details of the plea deal and Guzmán López’s cooperation remain undisclosed as the case progresses.

Ovidio is the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and his second wife, Griselda López Pérez. He was arrested in January 2023 in Culiacán and extradited to the United States in September 2023 to face charges related to drug trafficking, money laundering, and illegal weapons possession