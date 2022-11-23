SON WHO KILLED MOTHER DETAINED

November 23, 2022 – A 56 year old woman is allegedly to have been murdered by her son aged 28 in Chongwe District.

The deceased has been identified as Ruth Nyanvula while the suspect has been identified as Joshua Bwalya both of Chansango village in Chongwe District.

The incident occurred on November 22, 2022 around 23:00hrs at the above address near Mpango Secondary School in Chongwe.

Police received information from the Head Teacher of the School who earlier received a report from a pupil of the same school.

The pupil narrated that on November 22, 2022 around 23:00 hours heard the deceased shouting for help in her house which is located near the boarding houses and that they failed to go to the house as the noise lasted for a short time.

On November 23, 2022 at 08:00 hours, the Head Teacher and the pupils in the company of other members of the community went to the deceased’s house and did not find the deceased at home but saw the suspect coming from the nearby bush with blood stains all over his body.

When he was asked where his mother was, he lied that she had gone for business errands but when they opened the house they discovered a pool of blood on the floor and that was when the Head Teacher called the Police.

Police officers rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect who later led them to the nearby bush about 900 meters away from the deceased’s house where he demonstrated how he dragged the deceased after killing her in her house.

The body of the deceased which has been deposited in Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem was found in a dismembered and burnt state before it was buried.

The suspect is detained in Police custody while investigations into the matter have been instituted.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer