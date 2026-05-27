SONKO’S SHOCK POWER GRAB ROCKS SENEGAL



Political tensions exploded in Senegal after firebrand PASTEF leader Ousmane Sonko was overwhelmingly elected President of the National Assembly, dramatically boosting his power in a growing showdown with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye





Lawmakers voted Sonko into the powerful parliamentary role on Tuesday after reinstating him as an MP during a heated plenary session. His close ally, El Malick Ndiaye, stepped down days earlier, clearing the path for Sonko’s triumphant return.





The stunning move comes just days after President Faye sacked Sonko as prime minister following months of mounting political friction inside the ruling camp. Reports say Faye even turned to the Constitutional Court in a failed bid to block Sonko’s comeback.





With parliament now effectively under Sonko’s grip and Faye unable to dissolve the Assembly until November, Senegal faces an escalating institutional power struggle at the heart of government.