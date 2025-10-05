Sorry 4 you zayelo…I am afraid Lubinda you are in a wrong party-  Hon.  Matomola Likwanya

By Hon. Matomola Likwanya

Truth be told he has managed to keep PF intact.Those fighting him are fighting him based on tribe.Mumbi Phiri said this is not the party for Tongas or Lozis, we need a Bemba or Eastern president.





At this point even if Chabinga gave them back PF, they will still fight each other and drug themselves from one court to another and before you realize as a blind member, elections will be next week.





Given Lubinda & Nakachinda when everyone was on the run, they stood strong to offer solidarity to those who were being taken to courts, prison and DEC.





Given could organise PF MPs to hold press briefings and he never betrayed ECL and his family from day one. He is the only one among the few who were found with no crimes or proceeds of crime and set free.





I am afraid Lubinda you are in a wrong party that doesnt see substance but puts tribe first. Sorry 4 you zayelo. Right noww the samee people who run away in fear of being arrested have regroup to chase you out of the race.