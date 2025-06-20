South Africa and Russia strengthen economic ties at St Petersburg Forum





Deputy President Paul Mashatile held a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reaffirm their commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.





The discussions, which took place on 19 June 2025, underscored the strong diplomatic and economic relations between Pretoria and Moscow. The leaders expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in key sectors, including energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development.





Both nations, members of the BRICS alliance, emphasized the importance of fostering economic partnerships to drive growth and address global challenges.





The talks signal a continued effort to bolster the trade relationship, which has seen steady growth in recent years.





Mashatile highlighted South Africa’s commitment to creating a favorable environment for Russian investments, while Putin reiterated Russia’s interest in supporting joint ventures that benefit both economies.





The meeting reflects the ongoing strategic partnership between the two nations, rooted in historical ties and shared multilateral goals.