South Africa celebrates one year of GNU amid hope and hurdles



South Africa marks the first anniversary of its Government of National Unity (GNU), a coalition formed on June 14, 2024, after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority in the historic May 2024 elections.





The GNU, comprising ten parties including the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), was hailed as a bold step toward stability, but one year on, the nation reflects on a journey of cautious optimism tempered by challenges.





President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected under the GNU, has championed the coalition as a model of cooperation, emphasizing its commitment to economic growth, anti-corruption measures, and improved service delivery. “The GNU reflects the will of South Africans for parties to work together,” Ramaphosa said in a recent address.





Supporters, including ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, credit the coalition with averting economic collapse, while DA leader John Steenhuisen points to early gains in fostering investor confidence.





Yet, the GNU’s first year has not been without friction. Ideological differences, particularly between the ANC’s center-left policies and the DA’s pro-business stance, have sparked tensions, most notably over the 2025 budget and the National Health Insurance Bill.





With unemployment exceeding 33% and youth joblessness at 45%, critics argue the GNU lacks a cohesive plan to address South Africa’s socioeconomic woes.





As the nation commemorates this milestone, opinions remain divided. Some see the GNU as a pioneering experiment in inclusive democracy, while others, like EFF leader Julius Malema, warn of its fragility.





With a National Dialogue and institutional reforms on the horizon, the GNU’s ability to deliver tangible results will determine whether this coalition can endure and transform South Africa’s future.