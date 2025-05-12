SOUTH AFRICA CRITISES US PLANS TO ACCEPT WHITE AFRICANERS AS REFUGEES



(BBC) South Africa has criticised the US as reports emerge suggesting Washington could receive white Afrikaners as refugees as early as next week.





A document seen by the BBC’s US partner CBS describes the potential resettlement as a “priority” for President Donald Trump’s government, however the timing has not been publicly confirmed by the White House





In a statement published on Friday, South Africa’s foreign ministry described the purported move as “politically motivated” and designed to undermine South Africa’s “constitutional democracy”.





In February, Trump described Afrikaners as victims of “racial discrimination” in an executive order, opening up the prospect for them to resettle in the US.





The South African authorities said they would not block the departures of those chosen for resettlement, but said they had sought assurances from the US that those selected had been fully vetted and did not have pending criminal charges.