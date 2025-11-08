South Africa grabs SADC chair after Madagascar’s political turmoil

South Africa has taken over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) after Madagascar’s junta leader, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, stepped down amid escalating political instability in the island nation.

The announcement was made following an Extraordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held virtually on Friday night.

Madagascar relinquished its role as chair after violent protests and a recent military coup rendered it incapable of carrying out the bloc’s leadership responsibilities.

Under the new arrangement, South Africa, which had been due to assume the chairmanship in 2026, will now serve as interim chair until August 2026.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the SADC Secretariat will consult member states and announce a new incoming chair by the end of November.

The summit, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, extended condolences to families affected by the recent unrest in Madagascar and Tanzania, and condemned the destruction of public infrastructure in both countries.

Leaders also congratulated newly elected presidents Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi, Patrick Herminie of Seychelles, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania following elections held between September and October 2025.

However, SADC and African Union election observer missions criticized Tanzania’s election, describing it as failing to meet regional and international democratic standards.

The regional bloc will continue implementing the theme adopted at its 45th Summit in Antananarivo – “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC” – until August next year.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who chaired SADC until August 2025, offered to host selected meetings in Harare during the transitional period.

In his closing remarks, President Ramaphosa thanked fellow leaders for their confidence in his leadership and pledged to maintain regional unity, stability, and policy continuity during the transition.