South Africa handed over on a silver platter, says Mbuyiseni Ndlozi



Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, former EFF MP and political analyst, has sharply criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.





In a social media post, Ndlozi expressed that the encounter felt like South Africa was “handed over on a silver platter,” implying that Ramaphosa conceded too much to Trump without securing substantial benefits for the nation.





During the May 21 meeting, Trump presented misleading videos alleging a “white genocide” against Afrikaner farmers in South Africa. Ramaphosa calmly refuted these claims, emphasizing that crime in South Africa affects everyone not just white farmers.





Despite his composed response, Ndlozi and other critics argue that the meeting’s outcome was unfavorable for South Africa. Ndlozi noted that while Ramaphosa’s demeanor was commendable, the substance of the meeting left much to be desired.





The meeting highlighted ongoing tensions in U.S.-South Africa relations, particularly regarding issues like land reform and trade policies. While Ramaphosa sought to reset trade relations and promote investments, the encounter underscored the challenges in navigating diplomatic engagements with the Trump administration.