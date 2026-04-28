South Africa Moves to Tighten Control Over Bitcoin and Crypto



South Africa is preparing new regulations that could significantly change how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are used in the country.





Under a proposed draft law, individuals may be required to declare large crypto holdings and conduct certain transactions only through government-approved or regulated platforms. Authorities are also looking to restrict the movement of crypto assets across borders without proper approval





The proposal has raised concern because it introduces strict penalties for non-compliance. Those who fail to follow the rules…such as not declaring holdings or moving crypto illegally…could face heavy fines or even prison sentences.





However, it is important to note that:



Owning Bitcoin is not banned



Individuals are still allowed to hold crypto



The law is not yet final and may still change





This move is seen as part of a broader effort by the South African government to increase control over digital assets, prevent illegal financial flows, and bring crypto in line with existing financial regulations.





Do you think governments should control cryptocurrencies, or should people have full financial freedom ?