South Africa Proposes New Trade Deal to Avoid US 30% Tariff

South Africa has announced plans to present a “generous” new trade deal to the United States on Tuesday, aiming to avert a 30% tariff imposed by Washington on certain South African exports. The tariff, the highest levied on any sub-Saharan African nation, was introduced last Friday, despite Pretoria’s ongoing efforts to secure a more favorable agreement to prevent significant job losses.

Government ministers, including Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Trade Minister Parks Tau, confirmed that the new offer builds on previously discussed measures, such as increasing imports of US poultry, blueberries, and pork. While specific details of the proposal remain undisclosed, Steenhuisen described it as a “very broad, generous, and ambitious offer” during a press briefing.

The 30% tariff could cost South Africa approximately 30,000 jobs, exacerbating the country’s unemployment rate, which currently stands at 33.2%, according to recent statistics. Tau emphasized that South African exports, which constitute only 0.25% of total US imports, pose no threat to American industries, highlighting the complementary nature of the trade relationship. The US ranks as South Africa’s third-largest trading partner, following the European Union and China.

Tensions have emerged beyond trade, with US diplomats raising concerns about South Africa’s domestic policies, including land reform and employment laws aimed at addressing racial inequalities persisting 30 years after apartheid. Steenhuisen, a member of the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), noted that US objections to policies like expropriation without compensation were unexpected in trade talks. He suggested that tariffs are increasingly being used to address non-trade issues, signaling a “new normal” in global trade dynamics.

This approach is not unique to South Africa, as other nations like Brazil and India have faced even steeper tariffs due to ideological differences with the Trump administration. Despite strained diplomatic relations with several countries since US President Donald Trump took office in January, Pretoria maintains that political disagreements have not directly influenced the trade negotiations.

Tau described the negotiations as “unprecedented,” noting that they deviate from World Trade Organization guidelines. He stressed the importance of maintaining South Africa’s sovereignty while navigating these complex discussions.

As South Africa awaits a response from the US, the proposed deal aims to preserve economic stability and protect vital trade links, with officials hopeful that it will demonstrate the mutual benefits of continued cooperation.