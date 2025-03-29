South Africa Ranks 5th Among the World’s Most Dangerous Countries to Visit in 2025

A new Numbeo study has placed South Africa as the fifth most dangerous country to visit in 2025, based on crime index ratings across 147 nations.

The country ranks just behind Afghanistan, highlighting persistent safety concerns for both residents and travelers.



At the top of the list, Venezuela was ranked the most dangerous destination, scoring 80.7 out of 100.

It was followed by Papua New Guinea (80.3), Haiti (78.9), and Afghanistan (75.1). South Africa recorded a crime index score of 74.7, placing it among the most high-risk locations for visitors.

Pietermaritzburg Tops Global Crime Index as Most Dangerous City

Based on city rankings, the Numbeo crime index ranked Pietermaritzburg as the city with the highest crime rate, scoring 82.0. It was followed closely by Pretoria (81.8), Caracas in Venezuela (81.5), and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea (81.2). Three other South African cities—Johannesburg (80.8), Durban (80.6), and Port Elizabeth (78.1)—also made the top ten, highlighting the country’s significant urban crime challenges. The list also featured San Pedro Sula in Honduras (79.7), Memphis in the United States (77.4), and Salvador in Brazil (76.7).

Factors Contributing to South Africa’s Ranking

The Numbeo crime index evaluates safety by considering multiple factors, including:

The perceived safety of residents and visitors during both daytime and nighttime

Reported cases of violent crimes such as homicide, robbery, and assault

Incidents of harassment, discrimination, and burglary

These elements combined contribute to the overall ranking of countries on the safety index.

South Africa Tops Africa’s List of Most Dangerous Countries

Within Africa, South Africa holds the highest crime index, making it the most dangerous country to visit on the continent. Nigeria and Angola ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of travel risks.

While South Africa remains a major tourist destination, these findings underscore growing security concerns that travelers should consider when planning their visits.